Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin reveals rare insight about Jack Blue

Stephen Baldwin cherished the time that he spent with his grandson Jack Blue

  • January 10, 2025
Stephen Baldwin shared surprising details about his grandson Jack Blue Bieber, the son of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, offering fans a rare glimpse into his family life.

While conversing with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Hollywood director cherished the time he spent with his grandson.

"My first grandson is better than Special Forces," Stephen joked. "He's a little soldier in his own right already."

"Jack Blues, I think considering who the mom and dad are, this kid's gonna be cute and creative, so I'm looking forward to it," he continued.

Previously, Stephen spoke to TooFab in December about Jack's growth and shared that they’re "getting ready for Christmas".

"We're excited," he shared, adding, "He's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato."

"He's so cute. I can't stand it. I want to say so much," Stephen declared.

Gushing over Jack, Stephen noted, “Grampy. We're going with Grampy. But it's with a W. A lot of people don't know that.”

He added, “So G-W-A-M-P-Y is Gwampy. So that's kind of the handle I've been going with. It was my granddaughter, Iris, my first grandchild. It was the name she gave me."

To note, Hailey and Justin embraced parenthood in August 2024, after they have been married since 2018.

