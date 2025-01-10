Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is reportedly feeling embarrassment due to her mother, Kris Jenner's involvement in her high-profile relationship with Timothée Chalamet.
A viral clip of the couple from the premiere of the actor's film, A Complete Unknown, shows the mother-of-six awkwardly standing behind her daughter and her boyfriend as they chatted at the star-studded event.
As the video of Kylie, Timothée, and Kris surfaced on social media, an insider recently revealed to Life & Style magazine that the 27-year-old socialite wants her mother to let her enjoy the special moments with the Dune 2 actor during her date nights.
The tipster added that the 69-year-old reality TV star has a habit of listening to other people's conversations, which ends up embarrassing her daughter.
The source stated, "Kris has a way of hovering and listening in on conversations and making suggestions and other comments that embarrass Kylie."
"Kylie doesn’t want to hurt her mom’s feelings, but she probably won’t be inviting Kris to any more industry parties," they added.
As reported by Mail Online, the beauty mogul accompanied Timothée to the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5 for his big night. But she chose to leave her mother at home to avoid any further conflict.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who initially sparked romance speculations in 2023, were also seen sharing PDA-filled moments during the star-studded event.