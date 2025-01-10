New research uncovers genes behind spread of cancers in all organs

Cancer metastasis which is the spread of cancer to other organs is the main cause of death in cancer patients.
University of Southern Denmark in their new study reveals 177 genes that drive cancer metastasis, which will help in the early detection and boost the way for new therapies.
Scientists have discovered a "genetic signature" of 177 genes shared across multiple cancer types that drives this deadly process.
Professor Vijay Tiwari from Department of Molecular Medicine, shared, "Through our research, we have uncovered critical pan-caner drivers of metastasis that not only enhance our understanding of cancer progression but also pave the way for innovative therapeutic strategies."
The two main genes that were among the latest finding were SP1, which accelerates metastasis and KLF5, which helps end it.
As these genetic drivers are same for all type of cancers from lung to liver, they have challenged the previous held belief that the way cancer spreads are unique to the type.
These new finding will help in the creation of new treatments, irrespective of the type that will help number of patients.
Early diagnosis:
One of the most important feature of this study is that it will help detect the spread of cancer early on, giving doctors a far-much timeline to work in.
Vijay while sharing the importance of this discovery revealed, "This could save lives, particularly for patients whose cancers are detected before they metastasise to critical organs."
Cancer spread to other organs is one of the hardest experience any patient and their families can go through as it means more emotional and financial burden.
This study will help minimise the spread before it take place and will also help identify the possible organs which the cancer will effect which will give patients a change to experience a healthier and longer life.