Princess Kate to decide Prince Andrew’s future in royal family after new title?

Royal Family gives Kate Middleton new title for 'advice' amid Prince Andrew's new trouble

  • January 10, 2025
Princess Kate, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, has been given a new title by the royal family to sort out Prince Andrew’s mess.

Kate Middleton has seemingly received the most “favourite” member of the Buckingham Palace by royals.

After battling cancer and resuming her royal duties, the Princess of Wales has earned massive “respect” from King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the family members.

A source recently told In Touch how the future Queen had been asked for “advice” regarding Andrew’s new trouble.

This week, the Duke of York was reported to the police for allegedly starting a company under a fake name back in 2002.

The insider revealed, “It’s not just small decisions either. They’ve got these major PR issues with Andrew and with the Sussexes to sort out and everyone’s looking to Kate for her advice on how to handle things.”

“She’s very clearly everybody’s favorite and the member of the family that is the most respected by the public overall. Which is something she appreciates of course, but it also puts her under a huge amount of pressure because her opinion is being asked for every move the family makes,” the tipster explained.

Notably, William also penned a gushing note for Kate on her 43rd birthday on January 9, 2024.

