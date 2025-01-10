Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion

Kangana Ranaut has sarcastically slammed popular Indian filmmaker Karan Johar with her savage remarks.
According to Hindustan Times, during her guest appearance on the recent episode of Indian Idol Season 15, the 38-year-old actress was asked if she would consider working with Dharma Productions in the future.
The Queen star humorously responded, “I'm sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me. I'll give him a very good role and I'll make a very good film."
"Which will not be saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi [family drama] and which will not be just, you know, PR exercise. It will be a proper film and he'll get a proper role," she added.
The Fashion actress made these comments about Karan while promoting her upcoming directorial movie, Emergency.
As per the media reports, Kangana and Karan have been involved in a cold war since her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 5 in 2017, where she called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism."
Later in that same episode, Karan defended himself by arguing that while he showed grace as a host, no other contemporary film producer has launched as many new directors as he has in his company.
The Indian actress' film Emergency is set to be released across theatres on January 17, 2025.