Royal

Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues

Prince Andrew lands in new trouble after getting reported to the police earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025


Sarah Ferguson has taken a delightful step while her ex husband Prince Andrew navigates through new trouble.

On January 8, the Duke of York was reported to the police for allegedly starting a company under a fake name back in 2002.

Recently, the Duchess of York announced that she will be supporting Nick Ferrari's new initiative to increase literacy rates by promoting reading among early years children.

Sarah will be reading for audiobooks, for Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed initiative.

As per LBC News, she said, "It's really exciting that Nick Ferrari has decided to go into the new year championing the voices of stars that will bring books alive to you, the listener and to the viewer. I'm thrilled to be able to be one of those people in January.”

The Duchess of York added, “I'm not saying I'm a star, but I'm saying I love children's books and I love to read and write them. I'm delighted to be able to read Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Peter Rabbit. To all of you out there, there is hope.”

She hoped that the new initiative will not only encourage imagination not just of children but also of parents, granny, grandpa, uncles and aunts.

