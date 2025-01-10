Royal

Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure

The Princess of Spain, Leonor, followed major tradition with fellow midshipmen amid naval training

  • January 10, 2025

Princess Leonor is completing a key tradition before embarking on a thrilling naval training!

On Friday, January 10, the Spanish Royal Family took to their official Instagram account and shared two posts featuring the Princess of Asturias along with her fellow midshipmen visiting the Town Hall of Cadiz.

The visit marks a key tradition that is done before the batch embarks on its exciting training journey.

In the first post, the Royal Family of Spain shared a carousel of pictures from the visit along with a detailed caption that explained the context.

Penned in Spanish, the caption translates, “The Princess of Asturias and the rest of the midshipmen who are part of the crew of the Training Ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano” visited this morning, as is tradition, the Town Hall of Cadiz.”

“They then went to the School of Non-Commissioned Officers of the Navy, an institution dedicated to the Training and Improvement of the rank of non-commissioned officers of the Navy, which has its headquarters in the town of San Fernando in Cadiz,” it continued.

Concluding the post, the statement read, “Finally, they made the traditional visit to the Church of the Virgen del Carmen prior to the start of the Training Cruise that the Princess of Asturias will undertake with her companions on board the Training Ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano”.

Meanwhile, the second post featured a video of the future queen marching with her batchmates towards the City Hall of Cadiz.

Moreover, just a day ago, the Royal Family also shared a clip of Princess Leonor as she climbed up the ship’s mast, kicking off her naval training in style.

