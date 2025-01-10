Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • January 10, 2025
The new episode of Ghair has left fans confused if Ushna Shah will take divorce from Usama Khan or not.

Ghair stars Adeel Husain as Farjad, Ushna as Wafa, Usama as Salis, Babar Ali as Usman, Saba Hameed as Tehzeeb, Waseem Abbas as Jahangir and Aijaz Aslam as Dr. Khalil.

In the last episode, Wafa left the scene on cliffhanger when she spotted Salis with Shifa. 

Even though her estranged husband tried to provide explanations but she left refusing to listen to him.

However, in the new episode Salis remained persistent and showed his love for Wafa.

Shortly after the episode was released, fans could not help but express their contradictory views on the latest episode.

A fan commented, “The conversation between Salis and his Nana Abu was crust of the episode, its heart warming, best way to show right path to young generations.”

Another wrote, “I really liked how Wafa’s father is supporting her like a strong guardian, and Salis’s parents are also standing by him️, especially after realizing that he has admitted his mistakes and is remorseful. However, I don’t like Shifa, who is still coming between them.”

“Wafa's father seems Soo weird like he is blaming salis nd other for everything nd forget about him like what he did to her ...nobodys fault except wafa's father,” a third noted.

Notably, Ghair airs everyday week on Friday and Saturday.

