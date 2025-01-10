Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance

Zara Tindall will seemingly land in financial trouble if she inherits Princess Anne's expensive property.
When The Princess Royal will pass away, her Gatcombe Park estate will be distributed between Peter Phillips and the British equestrian, as per property expert.
The Princess Royal lives in the estate along with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and two children and grandchildren.
Her real estate property was brought by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1976, and it is worth a whopping £6million now.
Royal expert noted that Anne’s kids will most likely inherit her property in the documentary Gatcombe Park: A Royal Residence.
Simon Vigar said, "I think Gatcombe Park is the forever home for Anne and Tim, it's obviously where she is happy. She's been very happy there since the late 1970s."
On the other hand, Ingrid Stewart chimed in, "I think it's absolutely no doubt that Zara and Peter will keep Gatcombe going, the last thing in the world they'd want to do is to have to sell it and they won't."
Terry Fisher added, "If Gatcombe Park is valued at £6million, inheritance tax (IHT) could be substantial. In the UK, inheritance tax is currently charged at 40% on estates exceeding the £325,000 threshold, unless exemptions or reliefs apply."
However, Zara and her brother Peter might have to pay a huge amount of tax bill if they inherit the estate.