Royal

Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall enjoy huge event in Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025


Zara Tindall will seemingly land in financial trouble if she inherits Princess Anne's expensive property.

When The Princess Royal will pass away, her Gatcombe Park estate will be distributed between Peter Phillips and the British equestrian, as per property expert.

The Princess Royal lives in the estate along with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and two children and grandchildren.

Her real estate property was brought by the late Queen Elizabeth in 1976, and it is worth a whopping £6million now.

Royal expert noted that Anne’s kids will most likely inherit her property in the documentary Gatcombe Park: A Royal Residence.

Simon Vigar said, "I think Gatcombe Park is the forever home for Anne and Tim, it's obviously where she is happy. She's been very happy there since the late 1970s."

On the other hand, Ingrid Stewart chimed in, "I think it's absolutely no doubt that Zara and Peter will keep Gatcombe going, the last thing in the world they'd want to do is to have to sell it and they won't."

Terry Fisher added, "If Gatcombe Park is valued at £6million, inheritance tax (IHT) could be substantial. In the UK, inheritance tax is currently charged at 40% on estates exceeding the £325,000 threshold, unless exemptions or reliefs apply."

However, Zara and her brother Peter might have to pay a huge amount of tax bill if they inherit the estate.

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires
Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance

Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance
Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires

Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project

Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues
James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day
James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day
Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm
Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm
Princess Kate holds desire to contact Meghan, Harry amid difficult times
Princess Kate holds desire to contact Meghan, Harry amid difficult times
Zara Tindall, Mike ready to take Prince Willliam's big role
Zara Tindall, Mike ready to take Prince Willliam's big role
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host annual reception for Diplomatic Corps
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host annual reception for Diplomatic Corps
Princess Kate to decide Prince Andrew’s future in royal family after new title?
Princess Kate to decide Prince Andrew’s future in royal family after new title?
King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed
King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed
Meghan Markle accidentally unveils Harry's unique nickname in new message
Meghan Markle accidentally unveils Harry's unique nickname in new message
Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history
Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday