King Felipe, Queen Letizia’s foundation shares update about special awards

King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s charity, Princess Of Girona Foundation, has shared a new update after a key award ceremony.
Princess Leonor is the honorary president of the foundation, which is supported by her parents.
On Thursday, August 7, the charity shared an update about a winner of Princess of Girona 26 Awards.
As per the official statement, “@manuelbouzas_It shows us that there is another way of doing things: more conscious, more sustainable, and in harmony with the environment.”
The message continued, “Discover the career of this Galician architect, teacher, and curator, a staunch defender of local design and a commitment to sustainability. Be inspired by his story and participate in the new edition of the #PrincessOfGirona26 Awards. All the information is in the link in our BIO.”
About Princess of Girona Awards:
The Princess of Girona Awards are held every year. The prestigious award recognize young leaders who demonstrate innovation, dedication, and leadership, particularly in the areas of science, arts, and social commitment.
This year the awards ceremony was held in Barcelona. It was attended by the Spanish Royal Family, including King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía.