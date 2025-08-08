5 royal weddings that rivalled magic of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s nuptial

Royal weddings are more than just grand parties, they are real-life fairytales that are watched by millions across the globe.
When Prince Harry of the British Royal Family married former American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, it was not just a royal wedding but a global phenomenon that sparked a worldwide frenzy – blending tradition, love, and modern flair with timeless elegance.
However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the only royals who had a magical wedding day.
Over the years, many other royal couples have also tied the knot in style, capturing the hearts of fans with their glamorous celebrations, iconic fashion, and unforgettable moments that continue to inspire many to this day.
From then-Prince Charles & Lady Diana Spencer’s “wedding of the century” to King Felipe & Queen Letizia’s “first Spanish royal wedding since 1906.”
Here’s a list of five royal weddings as grand and dazzling as Harry and Meghan’s
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (1947)
In a momentous post-war celebration at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were united in a wedlock, marking the beginning of the longest royal marriage in British history, which lasted for 73 years until the death of His Royal Highness.
Their union was also one of the first royal weddings to be broadcasted live, with 200 million listening, half a million gathered in London, and 2,000 guests in attendance – making the ceremony truly grand and glamorous.
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer (1981)
Even though it’s been more than 40 years since then-Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s iconic wedding on July 29, 1981, their regal union is still remembered as “wedding of the century.”
Held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, their fairytale event was watched by a record-breaking 750 million viewers across 74 countries, with 600,000 lining the streets, marking the first time in 300 years that a British citizen tied the knot to an heir to the throne.
Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson (2004)
Held at Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, then-Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Australian-born commoner Mary Donaldson sealed their union in a dreamlike and love-filled ceremony, which was celebrated as a romance that strengthened ties between the two countries and bridged borders.
The dazzling royal affair was witnessed by 200 million people across the globe on television, with Mary making history as the first Australian to marry into a European Royal Family – a fact that captured the attention of many.
Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz (2004)
The now King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, exchanged vows on May 22, 2004, in an elegant ceremony at Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral, marking the country’s first royal wedding since 1906.
With 25 million people witnessing the beginning of an everlasting bond, Felipe and Letizia’s grand wedding became even more glamorous with the attendance of several notable royal couples, including Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark, Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway, Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, and Queen Paola and King Albert of Belgium.
Prince William and Kate Middleton (2011)
Prince William and Catherine Middleton’s regal union – the most highly anticipated royal wedding since that of his parents, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in 1981 – was nothing short of a fairytale.
Held on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, the majestic ceremony marked the beginning of a modern royal love story.
With timeless elegance, heartfelt vows, and an estimated 2 billion viewers watching around the world, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding touched hearts and captivated people with its magical charm.