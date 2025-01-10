Angelina Jolie takes huge step to ‘wash toxicity’ after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie is finally closing Brad Pitt’s chapter from her life!
Last week, the former couple, who was in a legal battle against each other for 8 years, finally settled their divorce, which was first filed by the Maleficent actress in September 2016, two years after tying the knot to her longtime boyfriend.
However, the chapter doesn’t end just at finalizing divorce as the Maria starlet has planned a huge move to “wash the toxicity” she got over the past 8 years.
According to an insider’s report to Radaronline, Angelina Jolie is planning to relocate to Europe after ending the long-held bitter fight with Pitt.
"Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can’t wait to put it all behind her. Not least so she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted,” stated the source.
They added, “She wants to wash the toxicity of the place out of her hair. The whole divorce experience has left her traumatized.”
Speaking about Jolie’s huge step, the tipster noted, "She will set up home in Europe and Cambodia and divide her time between the two locations."
"Paris is high on the list of places to relocate once her legal problems are over. She longs to start afresh. The stress and heartache have gone on for what seems like a lifetime,” the source further continued.
On the work front, Angelina Jolie is currently filming for her upcoming movie Stitches.