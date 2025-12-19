Brad Pitt rings in 62nd birthday amid romance with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is celebrating his 62nd birthday alongside girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, with sources saying the actor is “more in love than ever.”
On Thursday, the F1: The Movie star turned 62-years-old and the Oscar-winning actor spent his day in a peaceful way and along with his 32-year-old live-in girlfriend Ines de Ramon, a source has told Daily Mail.
A source revealed that Pitt and Ines are “more in love than ever” as they are “getting along just great.”
The source also revealed that Ines, known for her cooking skills, is planning an intimate celebration for Pitt with a few of his nearest and dearest friends.
”Brad likes to be low key these days, so there will be no over-the-top JLo type party with costumes and five tier cakes,” the source said.
The couple shares back-to-back birthdays, with de Ramon turning 33 on December 19, just one day after Pitt’s celebration.
The insider added he will start a film in the new year so he is savoring “some much-needed down time at the moment.”
Pitt, who was previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, has been dating de Ramon since 2022.
Notably, this will be Pitt’s first birthday without his mother as she passed away at age 84 in August.