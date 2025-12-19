Millie Bobby, David Harbour stir tension in ‘Stranger Things’ team before finale

Despite putting bullying rumors to rest with their joint appearance at Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour still appear to have something off between them.
As fans are buzzing over the upcoming second installment and grand finale of the hit Netflix show, its team has been hit with another setback due to the onscreen father-daughter duo.
On Thursday, December 18, PEOPLE reported that Brown and Harbour made a shocking move that reignited the bullying speculation ahead of the season finale.
The duo – who was scheduled to attend Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration at the Paley Center in New York City on Thursday, December 18 – skipped the promotional event citing different reasons, fueling the rift rumors.
According to a spokesperson of Paley Center, the 50-year-old star skipped the event due to a “scheduling conflict.”
Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes actress recently revealed she sustained an arm injury after taking a fall, making her unable to join the star-studded cast at the venue.
“Unfortunately, due to a recent injury, Millie can no longer attend the carpet or discussion,” shared the spokesperson.
Their noticeable joint absence from the key event comes just over a month after they made headlines for a major controversy.
Last month, it was reported that Millie Bobby Brown – who plays Eleven in the Stranger Things franchise – filed a formal complaint against David Harbour – portrayer her adoptive dad Jim Hopper – claiming that he bullied her on the set.
According to an insider, the Damsel actress “filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” adding that “there were pages and pages of accusations” following which Netflix launched an investigation that “went on for months.”
However, the duo quashed the rumors by making a joint appearance at the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 a few days later.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is slated to release on Christmas Day, while the two-hour long grand finale will premiere on the New Year’s Eve.