Brad Pitt earns major victory over Angelina Jolie in high-stakes winery case

Brad Pitt has finally received judge’s support in a messy legal battle with Angelina Jolie.
The F1 star’s legal team scored a major victory in the long-running winery dispute with the Maleficent starlet, with the Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordering the 50-year-old actress to unveil the undisclosed messages, reported PEOPLE on Thursday, December 18.
In the hearing held on Wednesday, December 17, the judge directed Pitt’s ex-wife to hand over messages she had previously kept private or edited in the legal fight over Château Miraval.
Approving the Troy star’s request for additional evidence, the judge ordered the Maria actress to provide complete and unedited versions of specific communications, rejecting her claims of attorney-client privilege.
The court document stated, “The Court orders Jolie to produce in full, within 45 days of this Order, unredacted versions of the communications exchanged between non-attorneys in the 22 documents identified on Jolie’s February 14, 2025 privilege log with the Document ID numbers set forth in the Appendix to this Order.”
According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, Brad Pitt’s attorneys believe "the emails would prove Jolie has been disingenuous since the start regarding her true intentions about selling her share of the business to Stoli."
After the major ruling, Angelina Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy expressed his disappointment on the decision and shared that the will file an appeal.
“We’re disappointed by the court’s interpretation of California’s privilege law. The court’s ruling violates that law, undermines Ms. Jolie’s fundamental right to a fair trial, and represents yet another manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control her. We will appeal.”
For those unaware, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a legal fight over their French winery, Château Miraval since 2022.
The dispute began after the actress sold her share of the winery, which as per the Bullet Train actor broke an agreement they had, claiming that the sale hurt the business, while his former wife says she followed the law.