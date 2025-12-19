Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share smiles during coach reunion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the engaged couple was spotted in Kansas City, Mo.

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce for a heartwarming reunion with his high school football coach, sharing smiles and memories as the NFL star revisited his roots.

Kelce, 36, reunited with his high school football coach Jeff Rotsky over the weekend — and Swift was by his side.

The engaged couple was spotted in Kansas City, Mo., with Rotsky, who later published photos with the Super Bowl champion on X on Wednesday, December 17.

"WATCHING & GETTING TO SPEND TIME WITH TRAVIS KELCE, HIS FAMILY, & 6 FORMER PLAYERS WAS AMAZING!" Rotsky captioned the post.

The football coach noted, "ANYONE WHO DOUBTED TRAV HAS BEEN PROVEN WRONG. SO PROUD OF HIM & HIS FUTURE!"

Rotsky shared two photos with Kelce, with Swift, 36, visible in the background of one, interacting with attendees.

Notably, the post came after Swift has revealed about their wedding plans, joking during an October appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that even the invitations are being kept under wraps.

"We could get some production value or get really tricksy with it where they read it and as soon as it senses fingerprints… three minutes later, it dissolves into dust," she joked.

Notably, Kelce and Swift got engaged in August, as she announced, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

