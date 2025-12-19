James Cameron breaks silence on Matt Damon turning down 'Avatar' lead role

James Cameron has given a befitting response to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey hero, Matt Damon, after his eyebrow-raising claims about Avatar: Fire and Ash.
The Titanic director spoke to The Hollywood Reporter recently, where he disputed the claims made by the Good Will Hunting actor.
Damon gained media traction a few days ago by claiming that Cameron offered him the lead role of Jake Sully as well as 10 per cent of the film's gross.
He did not avail any of them due to his other commitment, and he had to pass on the role as his dates conflicted with the filming of the Bourne movie.
However, while promoting his new action-fantasy film, the Oscar-winning director recalled that Damon was never offered the part of Jake Sully, who Sam Worthington ultimately played.
"I can’t remember if I sent (Damon) the script or not. I don’t think I did. Then we wound up on a call, and he said, ‘I love to explore doing a movie with you. I have a lot of respect for you as a filmmaker. (Avatar) Sounds intriguing," Cameron remarked.
He also expressed his desire to work with Matt Damon in future as he urged that he does not have to beat him up, "that never happened."
James Cameron's new film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrived in the theatres on December 19, while Matt Damon's upcoming movie, The Odyssey, is slated to be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026.