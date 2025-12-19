Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for holiday party amid marriage rumors

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey put on a united front as they stepped out together at a star-studded holiday party at the buzzy hotspot Funke, quelling swirling rumors about trouble in their marriage.
The couple stepped out for the special event at the renowned Funke Restaurant, keeping things cool and relaxed in their go-to off-duty looks.
Their night out came just one day after Justin posted a clip of himself and Hailey enjoying a private sushi-making session at home with a professional chef.
For the outing, Justin exuded effortless cool in a black leather jacket layered over a red top, teamed with baggy dark blue jeans dramatically cuffed at the ankles.
The Peaches singer kept things understated yet edgy, finishing off the outfit with simple black shoes and narrow, angular sunglasses that gave off serious Matrix-style vibes.
Hailey kept things effortlessly chic in a minimal all-black ensemble as she flashed a hint of midriff in a cropped top, topped with a jacket boasting a fuzzy cow-print collar, before rounding out the look with denim, black heels, and narrow sunglasses.
Notably, the outing came amid Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and conflicting reports in 2025.