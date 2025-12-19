Entertainment
Taylor Swift credits Travis Kelce for most memorable Eras Tour moment

The ‘Opalite’ hitmaker sparkles as she brings out Travis Kelce in the latest episodes of Eras Tour: The End of an Era docuseries

Taylor Swift’s lover girl era shows no signs of ending!

On Friday, December 19, the Love Story crooner released the anticipated third and fourth episodes of her super hit docuseries, The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, on Disney+, featuring a special shout-out to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old popstar released a mesmerizing preview from the latest episodes, in which she credited the NFL star for one of the most memorable moments during the record-breaking tour.

In the newest episodes, Swift included the thrilling moment from the Eras Tour, when Travis Kelce joined her onstage, sending the crowd into a frenzy, on the June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium, London.

With her eyes sparkling while mentioning her fiancé, the Opalite crooner credited Kelce for igniting the “loudest” cheers during the entire concert tour, making it an unforgettable highlight.

"I can safely say it’s the loudest it’s ever gotten on the Eras Tour,” said Taylor Swift in the teaser.

Swift’s mother, Andrea, also joined her in praising Kelce, noting, “Travis Kelce brings a lot of happiness to a lot of fans.”

The latest episodes of The Eras Tour: The End of an Era also include a heartfelt shout-out to Sabrina Carpenter from Taylor Swift.

Carpenter joined the Wood hitmaker onstage during the New Orleans concert on October 26, 2024.

In addition, the Espresso singer also served as an opening act for several parts of the tour, including shows in Latin America, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Japan.

She also collaborated with Swift on her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on October 3, 2025.

