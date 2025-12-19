Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries 

Taylor Swift has broken her silence on two of her painful break-ups she faced during her headline-grabbing Disney docuseries, End of an Era.
During the release of the fourth episode of her superhit documentary, the 36-year-old American singer and songwriter took a sharp dig at her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy.
Swift, who began dating her fiancé Travis Kelce in September 2023, said, "I went through two breakups in the first half of this tour, and that’s a lot of breakups, actually."
She additionally noted that how the show gave her "purpose" and helped her "get out of bed" despite the "Sh*t that was going on."
"Men will let you down. The Eras Tour never will," the 14-time Grammy-winning artist proudly noted.
In the new episode, the critically acclaimed musician also discussed recording her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which reportedly had many references to both Alwyn and Healy.
Despite her two high-profile breakups, Taylor Swift also found her current love interest, Travis Kelce, during the Eras Tour.
For the unversed, the couple announced their dreamy engagement in August this year in a sweet Instagram post.