Billie Eilish receives loving shout-out from brother Finneas on 24th birthday

Billie Eilish’s special day got sweeter with a loving shout-out!
On Thursday, December 18, the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer rang in her 24th birthday, and to mark the milestone day, her brother Finneas penned a special tribute in a heartfelt Instagram post.
The post featured a heartwarming photo of the siblings sharing a sweet moment on the stage of what appeared to be taken during Billie’s preparation for her concert, showing the Grammy winner placing her hand on Finneas’ shoulder as she gave him a side hug.
“Such a privilege as someone who couldn’t love their sister more, to know that I share that love and admiration with so many people around the world,” wrote the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician in the caption.
He continued, “You all know so much about what makes billie such an incredibly special wonderful person and if you knew even more, you would only love her even more, as I do. Happy 24th birthday billie. Nothing I’m more proud to be than your big brother.”
In the post’s comments, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker showed love to her brother, expressing, “love you so so much.”
Who is Billie Eilish?
Billie Eilish, born on December 18, 2001, is an American singer-songwriter and musician, who is a prominent figure in the music industry.
Through her major hit tracks and albums, the songstress has won several esteemed accolades, including two Oscars, two Golden Globe Awards, and nine Grammys.