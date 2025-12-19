Entertainment
Katy Perry’s ex Russell Brand calls out her relationship with Justin Trudeau

Russell Brand has made shocking remarks about his ex-wife Katy Perry's new romance with Justin Trudeau.

On Thursday, December 18, the 50-year old attended a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, where he discussed his ex-wife’s new relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister.

During his appearance on stage, Russell said, “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge.”

The pop icon and the comedian were married from 2010 until 2012, with Russell filing for divorce.

Meanwhile, Katy and Orlando Bloom, 48, met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 before the former couple got engaged in 2019.

However, in June 2025, the duo called off their engagement after nine years of relationship. They also share a daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

Earlier this year, Russell was charged with five counts of assault and rape charges.

On the relationship front, Katy and Justin sparked dating rumors in July 2025 when they were spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada.

