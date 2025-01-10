Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires

Britney Spears has left her home behind!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, January 10, the Toxic singer shared a sweet clip to cheer her fans amid the tough times of deadly California wildfires.
Along with the video, she also penned a heartwarming statement, describing how the devastating fires forced her to evacuate and now she’s on her way to a hotel.
“I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I’m driving 4 hours to a hotel !!!” stated Spears.
She continued, “I’m posting these adorable shoes to lift people’s spirits !!! Most people may not even be on their phones !!!”
Further describing her state, the singer penned, “I wasn’t the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you’re all doing well and I send my love !!!”
With a soft music playing the background, the video featured legs of a plastic doll wearing glamorous shoes.
It is worth noting that Britney Spears is not the only Hollywood star who had to evacuate her home in the wake of Los Angeles wildfires as Tom Hanks, Dua Lipa, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, and several other celebrities have also had to leave their cherished homes.