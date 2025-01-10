Entertainment

The Weeknd breaks silence on retiring plans ahead of new film release

The Weeknd will be next seen in ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ alongside Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 10, 2025
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has gotten candid about his music career plans after landing movie gigs.

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Variety, the Blinding Lights singer shared that he’s tried of “competition” that comes in the industry.

Weeknd revealed, “I would say my existence as the Weeknd. It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much. You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success. It never ends until you end it.”

The 34-year-old artist also reflected on retirement plans after receiving heavy criticism on Idol.

“I don’t think I can stop doing that. But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now,” Weeknd explained.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Hurry Up Tomorrow. The new film will release on May 16, 2025.

