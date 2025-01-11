Sam Moore, legendary 'Soul Man' singer dies at 89

Sam Moore, the iconic soul singer and one half of the legendary duo Sam & Dave, has passed away at the age of 89.
The singer’s representative confirmed the sad demise of the The singer’s representative confirmed the sad demise of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
According to then, Moore died on Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, due to complications from a recent surgery.
Moore's music career spanned over six decades, with his most notable success coming as part of the duo Sam & Dave.
Formed in the 1960s with singer Dave Prater, the duo released a string of hit songs, including Soul Man, Hold On I'm Coming, and I Thank You.
He was discovered while singing in church by the late soul music icon Sam Cooke, who thought Moore would be a great gospel singer. However, seeing another soul music icon, Jackie Wilson, made him jump into pop music instead.
Moore later met Dave Prater during a talent show at a nightclub in south Florida, and the duo was eventually signed by Atlantic Records in 1965.
After Sam & Dave disbanded in 1970, Moore struggled with heroin addiction but eventually found success as a solo artist with the help of his wife, Joyce McRae.
During his career, Sam Moore collaborated with notable artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Billy Preston, and Jon Bon Jovi.
He's survived by Joyce, their daughter and a granddaughter.