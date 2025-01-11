Entertainment

Matthew Perry's California home miraculously survived amid deadly wildfires

Matthew Perry died on October 31, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at Pacific Palisades home

  • January 11, 2025
Matthew Perry 'protects his favorite place': House where he died miraculously survived wildfire
Matthew Perry ‘protects his favorite place’: House where he died miraculously survived wildfire

Matthew Perry is protecting his favorite place!

The Pacific Palisades home where the late Friends actor died has survived the Los Angeles wildfires miraculously.

The new owner of the property, Anita Verma-Lallian, confirmed in an Instagram post that Perry’s former home has been saved from the horrific wildfire.

“My heart is absolutely broken over the devastating fires in the Palisades. When we were looking to buy a home, we explored several neighborhoods in LA, but the moment we discovered the Palisades, we immediately fell in love,” she wrote along a photo of the house.

She further added, “It’s hard to put into words how devastated we feel. It’s been such a tough week, but we are incredibly thankful to have learned that our house is okay.”


As per PEOPLE, the house was monitored and protected by the realtor who sold her the home.

Perry's fans were overjoyed and relieved after learning that the house was saved from the devasting fire.

"Matthew did it. He takes care of her. Thank you for informing us. It's a great relief to know. Thank you," one wrote.

While another added, "Glad your home is safe!! Matthew was protecting his favorite place."

Anita bought the property in an off-market deal one year after Perry’s tragic death.

“We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home,” she wrote on Instagram on October 31, 2024.

Matthew Perry died on October 31, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades. 

