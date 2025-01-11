Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut

Aamir Khan recently opened up about his decision to quit smoking, revealing it was a heartfelt promise he made to himself ahead of his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film release.
While conversing at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa in Mumbai on Friday, Aamir revealed the details on his smoking addiction.
"I have given up smoking, smoking is something I love very much and it's something I enjoy. what can I say, it's the truth, I can't lie. I've been smoking cigarettes for years, now I smoke a pipe,. Tobacco is something I enjoy. It's not good for health but no one should do it," he shared.
The 3 Idiots star expressed his joy, saying, “ I'm very happy to say that I've quit this bad habit. And whoever is watching or listening, I want to tell them too to please quit it. It's not a good habit. I felt I wanted to quit, my son's career is starting too. I made a resolve in my heart. I'm quitting, whether it (Junaid's next film) works or not, I'm doing this independent of that. As a father, I wanted to sacrifice.”
“Hope it does something somewhere in the universe. You guys pray and wish for that, too),” Aamir added.
To note, Aamir Khan shares son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan with his wife Reena Dutta.