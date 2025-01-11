Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan

Manisha Koirala is reminiscing about her long-standing friendship with Shah Rukh Khan!
During a recent interview with Pink Villa, the Heeramandi actress gushed over her special bond and unforgettable memories with Khan.
“Shah Rukh's been my friend from his beginning days. I remember going to his Mount Mary apartment and there used to be chattais on his flat. We used to all sit on the chattais (mat) and we all were buddies and very young,” she recalled.
Manisha also revealed a poignant piece of advice Khan once shared with her.
“Though I came one or two years earlier to him to Bombay but we bonded a lot. It was him who advised me to buy a house in Bombay. He said, ‘you know, Manisha, we both have come from outside Bombay and to belong to Bombay, we need to have a place. Apnapan aa jayega usmein’. (You will get home like feeling). We will have our own style in it,” she revealed.
Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film, Dil se.
She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2024’s Netflix series Heeramandi.