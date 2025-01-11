Trending

Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan

Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film, 'Dil se'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025
Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan
Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan

Manisha Koirala is reminiscing about her long-standing friendship with Shah Rukh Khan!

During a recent interview with Pink Villa, the Heeramandi actress gushed over her special bond and unforgettable memories with Khan.

“Shah Rukh's been my friend from his beginning days. I remember going to his Mount Mary apartment and there used to be chattais on his flat. We used to all sit on the chattais (mat) and we all were buddies and very young,” she recalled.

Manisha also revealed a poignant piece of advice Khan once shared with her.

“Though I came one or two years earlier to him to Bombay but we bonded a lot. It was him who advised me to buy a house in Bombay. He said, ‘you know, Manisha, we both have come from outside Bombay and to belong to Bombay, we need to have a place. Apnapan aa jayega usmein’. (You will get home like feeling). We will have our own style in it,” she revealed.

Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film, Dil se.

She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2024’s Netflix series Heeramandi.

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details

Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details
Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life

Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'attention-seeking' stunt
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'
Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'
Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut
Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion
Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode
Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood to reunite after ‘Happy New Year’?
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood to reunite after ‘Happy New Year’?
Deepika Padukone questions L&T’s work ethics after controversial clarification
Deepika Padukone questions L&T’s work ethics after controversial clarification
Osman Khalid Butt addresses Maya Ali relationship speculation
Osman Khalid Butt addresses Maya Ali relationship speculation
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal kick off 'Love and War' filming
Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan
Farhan Akhtar marks 51st birthday with nostalgic gift from Farah Khan
Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’
Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’