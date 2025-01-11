Entertainment

Taylor Swift accused of stalking ex Joe Alwyn's fan account

  • January 11, 2025
Taylor Swift has recently been accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's fans' account on social media.

A fan page of the popular actor with the username '@a.girl.named.aurora' revealed that the mega pop star had viewed their Instagram Stories regarding her former partner.

The admin of the account posted a screen recording of the viewers who had looked at a story about Joe, which included Taylor's account.

They also wrote a note over their post, "I had no interest in sharing the screen record and bringing this up again. It was just interesting and funny to me, and I had no other intention."

They also explained that the screen recording was made before the story had expired, which is why the usernames were not visible.

As the fan's post went viral on social media, several fans began speculating that the Bad Blood singer might still have feelings for the English actor.

While many others assumed it was simply an accidental view by the singer's public relations team.

It is pertinent to note, Taylor and Joe Alwyn dated each other for six years before parting ways in April 2023.

Shortly after their breakup, Taylor Swift ignited romance speculations with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

The two are reportedly planning to start their future any time soon.

