Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry

Adnan Siddiqui is reuniting with his Maat costar Saba Qamar and Aamina Sheikh!
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a heartwarming photo of himself sandwiched between Qamar and Sheikh, with all three beaming with joy.
In the photo, Siddiqui could be seen with his arms around both actresses, recreating a memorable moment from the drama.
“After 14 years of negotiations, charm, and may be a little luck, I’ve finally convinced the two ‘sisters’ to coexist peacefully—with me in the middle of their happily ever after! Check’maat,” he wrote in the caption referring to the show's rivalry.
The reunion marks 14 years since the trio worked together on the hit drama series Maat.
The post sent fans into frenzy, who rushed to comment section to gush over the nostalgic trio.
One wrote, “Best series ever! That’s the show that opened the door for me to get hooked on to Pakistani dramas thank you to 3 of you !!”
While another added, “Ufff the nostalgia! Undeniably, these are our legendary artists.”
“One of the most memorable dramas for sure! What a cast!,” added the third.
Mahira Khan also gushed over them, commenting "Iconic" in admiration of the reunion.
Maat was a critically acclaimed drama that aired on Hum TV in 2011.