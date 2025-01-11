Princess Leonor of Asturias finally embarks on naval training

Princess Leonor has officially kicked off her journey on the sea!
On Saturday, January 11, the official Instagram handle of the Spanish Royal Family dropped a slew of snaps that featured the Princess of Asturias stepping up on the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano as she finally embarked to continue her naval training.
The carousel of photos saw the Princess walking to the ship with her fellow midshipmen following her.
Alongside the snaps was a caption written in Spanish that translates as, “Following the mass celebrated at the Convent of Santo Domingo (Cádiz) and the procession of Our Lady of the Rosary (La Galeona), the Princess of Asturias and the rest of the midshipmen have embarked on the Training Ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano” to continue their naval training on the 17th Training Cruise.”
This comes after Princess Leonor and all other midshipmen completed a major tradition before embarking on the thrilling venture.
On Friday, January 10, the Princess, along with her fellows, visited the Town Hall of Cadiz, the School of Non-Commissioned Officers pf the Navy, and the Church of the Virgen del Carmen, which is a part of the Spanish tradition prior to the beginning of naval training.
“The Princess of Asturias and the rest of the midshipmen who are part of the crew of the Training Ship ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano’ visited this morning, as is tradition, the Town Hall of Cadiz. They then went to the School of Non-Commissioned Officers of the Navy,” read the caption.
It further stated, “Finally, they made the traditional visit to the Church of the Virgen del Carmen prior to the start of the Training Cruise that the Princess of Asturias will undertake with her companions on board the Training Ship ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano.’”
Princess Leonor is the elder daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. She is also the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne.