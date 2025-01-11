WhatsApp brings customizable AI chatbots to your fingertips

WhatsApp is working on a feature to create personalized AI chatbots!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to create AI chatbots directly within the app.
This new feature will allow users to personalize AI chatbots by describing their characteristics, roles and unique qualities.
Users can decide the chatbot’s purpose, such as assisting with tasks, offering entertainment, or acting as a personal assistant.
To make the process easier for beginners, WhatsApp plans to provide suggestions, such as pre-made templates or examples of popular AI profiles.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
As per the reports, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to create events in individual chats.
WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.
Users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.
Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.