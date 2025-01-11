Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details

Jude Law is taking on a challenging movie!
While speaking to Deadline in a recent interview, the 52-year-old Sherlock Holmes star revealed that he will soon be portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new film.
Revealing a detail about the forthcoming movie titled The Wizard of the Kremlin, Jude stated, “I haven’t really started work on it yet.”
Speaking about the challenges of playing the role, he noted, "I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, ’Oh Christ, what have I said?’ "
"That’s often how I feel whilst I say yes. I was going, ’Oh God, how am I going to do this?’ But anyway, that’s for me to sort out,” the actor continued.
The movie, which is directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, will feature The Order actor in a supporting role playing the character of the President “at the beginning of his governing career.”
Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that The Wizard of the Kremlin will also see Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander and Zach Galifianakis in main roles, reported Variety.