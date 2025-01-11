Royal

Prince Harry’s fuller hairline ignites vanity hair transplant rumours

The Duke of Sussex sported full head of hair in latest photo on BetterUp website

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 11, 2025

Prince Harry is sporting a fuller hairline in new photo!

Over the past years, the Duke of Sussex has been seen thinning on top and also sparked a failed hair transplant rumour around 2016-17 as his then snaps suddenly featured fuller hair during that period.

In the latest snap of the Duke that was published on the BetterUp website, a mental fitness and coaching platform, where Harry serves as the Chief Impact Officer, the father-of-two once again sported fuller hair, reported Radaronline.

The picture features Harry having “thick, dark” hair that contrasts from his other photos that showcase much thinner and lighter hair, which quickly sparked speculations that the Duke of Sussex might have undergone a vanity hair transplant.

P.C. BetterUp website
P.C. BetterUp website

However, bursting the rumours, a royal commentator told the outlet that, "He's had a Photoshop hair transplant. Talk about a vanity transplant, bless him."

Moreover, an expert cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Asim Shahmalak, in a past interview, revealed that the Spare author’s hair loss has sped up since his relocation to the US with wife Meghan Markle, and if it continues at the same rate then the Prince would be “virtually bald” till he reaches 50.

"The baldness gene is not as strong in Harry but he is still losing his hair quickly. At present most of Harry's hair loss is around the crown area. He has a growing bald patch right across his crown and you can also see that his hair is also thinning out towards the front,” the doctor noted.

This update comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Los Angeles wildfire victims to extend support and show solitude.

