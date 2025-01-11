Daniel Radcliffe’s jaw-dropping net worth revealed in new accounts filing

Not just fame, Daniel Radcliffe has gotten a massive fortune too after starring in Harry Potter!
The 35-year-old English actor, who has garnered immense fame and love for portraying the character of Harry Potter in the beloved Potter franchise, has made a jaw-dropping earning since playing the boy wizard.
By the time the actor completed the eighth installment of the Harry Potter films in 2011, he had already earned $94 million, reported Radaronline.
The actor then invested much of his earning that gave a boost of over $25 million to his net worth, and as per the latest account filing in March 2024, Radcliffe’s firm Gilmore Jacobs Ltd has $120 million investments and cash.
But this does not stop here as this sum is rapidly increasing by more than half a million per month.
"Even Daniel's devoted fans, of which there are many, will be shocked by the fortunes he's racked up since he left the franchise behind and started a new chapter,” stated an insider.
They added, "But it seems his wealth isn't just based on how much he's been paid for his acting, it's also down to shrewd investments along the way which means he has a steady income, whatever happens."
After Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe starred in films such as The Woman in Black and Escape from Pretoria.