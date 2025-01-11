Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia share emotional video after Leonor’s departure

Princess Leonor of Spain embarked on naval training on Saturday, January 11, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are proud to see their daughter progress!

Just a few hours after the 19-year-old Princess of Asturias stepped up on the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano to embark on the thrilling naval training, the King and Queen of Spain shared an emotional video on the official Instagram handle of the Spanish Royal Family.

The clip featured Letizia warmly embracing her daughter Leonor while Felipe watched the mother-daughter duo sharing a heartwarming moment.

After the Princess went up on the ship along with her fellow midshipmen, the Spanish monarch and his beloved wife see-off their cherished daughter.

“The training cruises of the Training Ship “Juan Sebastián de Elcano” are an essential part of the curriculum of future Navy officers and provide valuable practical experience in navigation, astronomy, meteorology and other nautical disciplines,” read the caption of the post that was originally penned in Spanish language.

It continued, “Today the Princess of Asturias and the rest of the midshipmen have set sail from the Port of Cádiz to continue their naval training on the 17th Training Cruise.”

Besides the video, the Spanish Royal Family also shared a carousel of photos of the departure in a separate post.

