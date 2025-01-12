Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian hopes for 'better days' as deadly wildfires rage across LA

Khloé Kardashian shares heartfelt messages for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles

  • January 12, 2025
Khloé Kardashian is cheering up fans and those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles by sharing meaningful posts. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old socialite dropped a series of encouraging posts for her fans and well-wishers during this difficult time.

In her viral post, Khloé urged everyone to have faith and always remember that the better days will come.

"Through every challenge, we find new strength. Stay safe, help each other, and remember that brighter days will come. I'm praying for us all," the mother-of-two posted on Saturday, January 11th, 2025.

She also shared another sweet note that reads, "Heavy on the be safe & I love you because life is so unpredictable."

"I love the people who go like, Listen, I don't know how I can help you, but just know that I'm here if you need me," Khloé posted a heartfelt message.

This carousel of quotes from the businesswoman came after she praised LA's fire chief, Kristin Crowley, for raising his voice for the rights of people. 

The Kardashians star uploaded a short video clip on her Instagram account on Friday from a recent interview of Kristin in which he spoke about the rights of citizens by criticising the city's mayor, Karen Bass. 

Khloé Kardashian captioned her post, "I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!!"

It is pertinent to note, the reality TV star and her entire family evacuated on Tuesday from their Hidden Hills and Calabasas mansions due to the wildfires. 

