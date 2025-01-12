Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires

Preity Zinta is devastated over widespread destruction caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Zinta shared a major update regarding the ongoing wildfires that broke out on January 7, 2025.
The Happy Ending actress wrote, “I never imagined witnessing a day when fires would devastate neighbourhoods around us in LA."
She added, "Friends and family have been evacuated or put on high alert, while ash is falling from the smoggy skies. The uncertainty and fear are overwhelming with toddlers and grandparents in to."
“I’m heartbroken by the devastation and thankful to God that we are safe for now," the Bollywood actress revealed.
Among those affected by the terrible Californian wildfires is the Indian star Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, who also shared the distressing experience on social media.