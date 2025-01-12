Trending

Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update

Aiman Khan's husband Muneeb Butt is gearing up for an exciting new journey this year

  • January 12, 2025
Muneeb Butt teases interesting new project: Coming soon
Muneeb Butt teases interesting new project: 'Coming soon' 

Muneeb Butt has a new project lined up!

On Instagram over the weekend, the Baandi actor unveiled  dapper new look from the sets of his upcoming project


The slides showcased the Ghairat star in full retro look, which consisted of a grey blazer paired with lavish new sunnies. 

To add more oomph to his character, Butt wore a pretty muffler. 

"Bismillah. Another project another journey! Coming Soon," the star wrote as caption. 

Over Butt's much-anticipated return to the screens, his ardent fans expressed excitement. 

 One person commented, "Strong personality." 

"Best of Luck," another fan noted. 

"Can't wait for this masterpiece Muneeb," a third user penned.  

The fourth effused, "Is it a drama or a movie?" 

To note the actor often debuts tidbits from his daily life on social media featuring his wife and kids. 

For the unversed, Muneeb Butt married ace actress Aiman Khan in an intimate ceremony back in November 2018. 

