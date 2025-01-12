Entertainment

Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

The 'Sweat' singer will perform at the 14th Annual NFL Honours ceremony in New Orleans next month

Snoop Dogg will host the upcoming prestigious 14th Annual NFL Honours ceremony in New Orleans.

As per the media reports, the American rap icon has been selected by the NFL to host the program, presented by Invisalign, which will also celebrate the standout moments from the 2024 season.

The star-studded event will stream online on FOX and NFL Network on February 6th, 2025, which will take place at the Saenger Theatre in Louisiana.

Before finalising Snoop, the officials of the NFL have shortlisted global superstars, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé.

Due to the singer's busy schedules, they would not be able to perform at the primetime awards show.

However, the mother-of-three has taken the stage at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day, where she performed the halftime show at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

The 32-time Grammy-winning artist began the performance by singing "16 Carriages" while riding a white horse into the stadium.

It is pertinent to note, despite being in a relationship with the NFL athlete, Taylor Swift has never gotten a chance to perform at the NFL's Super Bowl.

According to People magazine, Snoop Dogg bagged this opportunity as his team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, is participating in the upcoming NFL series.

