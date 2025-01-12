King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate one-year anniversary as Denmark's monarchs

Royal

  January 12, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary are celebrating their one-year anniversary as Denmark's monarchs.

On January 14, 2024, King Frederik ascended the throne with his Australian-born wife Queen Mary, succeeding his mother Queen Margrethe II, who formally abdicated after 52 years as monarch.

"Mary and I could not have wished for a better start as king and queen," King Frederik said in his first live TV address on New Year's Eve.

Since then, the Danish royal couple has had a remarkable first year, solidifying their positions as beloved leaders and strengthening Denmark's relationships with nations around the world.

"It has been a very successful year for both the king and queen ... they haven't made any mistakes," a royal house expert Thomas Larsen told AAP.

He further added, "(Mary) is a powerbroker... she is a crucial adviser to the king."

Meanwhile, Trine Villemann, the author of 1015 Copenhagen K: Mary's Dysfunctional In-Laws, hailed Mary as the "backbone" of her husband's reign.

"She's King Mary. She's the power behind the throne. Nothing gets done at Amalienborg Palace without Mary (or her staff's input)," Ms Villemann told AAP.

She further added, "Here we have this girl from Tasmania, a completely ordinary normal girl who has not been afraid to seize power. It's a really successful feminist story."

Since ascending to the throne, King Frederik and Queen Mary have undertaken numerous official engagements, state visits, and charitable initiatives.

