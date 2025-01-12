Royal

Queen Margrethe holds special meeting with patronages

Queen Margrethe invites renowned guests for important meeting in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg

  • January 12, 2025
Queen Margrethe has held a key meeting with important guests in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg.

Earlier this week, the former Queen of Denmark hosted a special meeting with patronages.

During the event, the royal family served champagne, juice, coffee and wreath cake.

Taking to Instagram, the Denmark royal family posted pictures from the special evening and captioned the post, “One this afternoon slowly descended over Amalienborg and the UngKlang Vocal Ensemble at the same time inside the castle sang ‘There is no thing in the world as quiet as snow’.”


The post further read, “The moment took place during Her Majesty Queen Margrethe's patronage New Year's cure in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg. This afternoon Her Majesty had invited representatives from her patronages for champagne, juice, coffee and wreath cake and conversation at Amalienborg.”

Margrethe donned a light purple dress with her hair tied in a bun.

A fan commented under the post, “Half Danish American here. I love my Queen Margarethe!!! Mary is fabulous too. But Margarethe is so talented artistically and just at being a wonderful queen. I love everything she creates.”

For accessories, she went for small earrings. She finished the look with a pair of black loafers.

