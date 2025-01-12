Charli XCX makes touching request to brands amid LA fires

Charli XCX is addressing the “clothing brands!”
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 11, the 32-year-old Brat singer made a surprising plea to brands asking them to help the Los Angeles wildfire victims amid the devastating crisis.
“As a person in the public eye i am often being sent clothes and other things by brands wanting to gift me something. this is very kind and sweet but i want to encourage brands to give to people who really truly need it,” penned the singer in her first story.
She added, “Any brands reading this please donate to those who have been tragically affected by these horrific LA fires.”
In her second story, the 360 hitmaker further encouraged the clothing brands to help the victims as the singer revealed plan to “donate” her things as well.
“ATTENTION CLOTHING BRANDS! PLEASE DONATE UNWORN CLOTHING FOR FAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR HOMES IN LA MENS, WOMENS, CHILDRENS, AND BABY ITEMS: TOPS @lanajaylackey is organizing this,” she wrote.
Adding further, she penned, “I'll be donating things here for families in need - any brands/friends reading do what you can <3 JACKETS PANTS SWEATPANTS BRAS UNDERWEAR SOCKS SHOES SNEAKERS ALL INCLUSIVE SIZING PLEASE EMAIL LAclothingdrive@gmail.com.”
It is worth noting that several other celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and Paris Hilton, are also making efforts to help the LA fire victims with all their might.