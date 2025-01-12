Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, reveals the physical and emotional toll of her extensive spinal surgery in 2024.
David Beckham’s son ladylove disclosed that she has had a “spinal fusion” as she asked fans for advice.
Jackie wrote, “Question for my friends that have also had a spinal fusion - do you guys feel like it gets way more tense and painful when it's cold outside too?”
She went on to say, “First winter with the rods in and it's weeeeeird.”
Notably, a spinal fusion is a surgical procedure that connects two or multiple vertebrae in the spine to reduce pain, correct problems, and make the spine more stable.
Prior to this, Jackie dropped a photo of the huge wound, taken shortly after she underwent surgery for the spinal issue, in October.
She turned to her Instagram, noting, “Random thought. Wild to think 3 months ago I was relearning to walk and couldn't get up.”
The model continued, “Physically and mentally I had a hard time, took forever to be ok with myself again especially work and writing wise.”
She added, “Our bodies are awesome and capable of so much. Take a moment to be grateful for ur support systems, own willpower and strength, whatever ur going through.”
Jackie noted, “We all know it's ok not to be ok all the time and hope everyone is taking care of themselves as much as possible/taking moments to focus on mental and physical health.”
She concluded, “Also, check in on ur friends. Sending everyone health hugs and love!”
To note, Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel have been dating since June 2023, the couple made their debut as a couple at Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week.