'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17

Karen Silva was last appeared in the reality TV show, 'The Voice Kids' in 2020

The Voice Kids star Karen Silva passes away at 17
'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17 

Karen Silva, the former The Voice Kids has died at the tender age of 17 after suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke.

The Brazilian musician's death was confirmed on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

"In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family, and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us," the statement read.

They further wrote, "Since then, she has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step."

"Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020," the post concluded.

The death announcement comes days after the deceased singer disclosed her health struggles on her Instagram account.

"Singer Karen Silva is facing a health problem and, at the moment, she is still under medical care, with the support and affection of her family and team," she revealed.

She further urged her fans to show respect, empathy, and prayers, "As she recovers peacefully. Any updates will be made by our official channels We thank everyone for the love." 

Who was Karen Silva 

Karen Silva gained popularity after she participated in the reality TV show, The Voice Kids, in which she reached the semi-final rounds of a music competition in 2020 at the age of 12-year-old.  

Real reason Kate Middleton skips Pope Francis' funeral

Real reason Kate Middleton skips Pope Francis' funeral
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin

US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'

'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63
Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63
Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love
Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love
Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash
Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash
Hailey Bieber honours 'supportive' husband Justin in emotional speech
Hailey Bieber honours 'supportive' husband Justin in emotional speech
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone