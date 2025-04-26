'The Voice Kids' star Karen Silva passes away at 17 

Karen Silva, the former The Voice Kids has died at the tender age of 17 after suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke.
The Brazilian musician's death was confirmed on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
"In this moment of great pain, we send our solidarity to their parents, Manoella and Fernando, with friends, family, and fans. May the memory of your light continue to guide us," the statement read.
They further wrote, "Since then, she has followed a luminous path, uniting talent, charisma and representation at every step."
"Karen enchanted Brazil with her powerful voice and striking presence even in childhood, when she participated in The Voice Kids in 2020," the post concluded.
The death announcement comes days after the deceased singer disclosed her health struggles on her Instagram account.
"Singer Karen Silva is facing a health problem and, at the moment, she is still under medical care, with the support and affection of her family and team," she revealed.
She further urged her fans to show respect, empathy, and prayers, "As she recovers peacefully. Any updates will be made by our official channels We thank everyone for the love."
Who was Karen Silva
Karen Silva gained popularity after she participated in the reality TV show, The Voice Kids, in which she reached the semi-final rounds of a music competition in 2020 at the age of 12-year-old.