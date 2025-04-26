Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tease ‘intimate’ collab process in new clip: Watch

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez announce an extended play featuring peeks into the creative process behind ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are setting new standards for relationship goals!

On Friday, April 25, the 37-year-old American record producer and songwriter took to his official Instagram Story to re-share Vevo’s post in which they released the trailer of a special extended play.

The play, which is filmed at the Bad Decisions producer’s home, will offer “intimate” peeks into the creative process behind Benny and Selena’s recently-released album, I Said I Love You First.

“You're invited to @itsbennyblanco's home for an intimate look at how he and @selenagomez crafted their beautiful new album, 'I Said I Love You First.' A very special Vevo Extended Play is coming soon...” the post stated.

In the post, a trailer of the upcoming sweet play was shared, featuring the Only Murders in the Building starlet and the Lonely producer in kitchen as they discussed the key behind their incredible bond and chemistry, which is also reflected in their work.

“Whenever either one of us has an idea, we’re always going to listen to each other. Sometimes, I might come up with an idea that’s not necessarily the best idea, and you let me roll on that. But then sometimes it also turns into something really good,” Benny said to his fiancée Selena.

Replying to her beau, the Call Me When You Break Up songstress expressed, “You know what I think it is?”

“What?” asked the Roses producer, to which the 32-year-old American singer and actress revealed, “Communication.”

Giving a nod to Selena, Benny Blanco repeated, “Communication, baby.”

“Technically, you probably would have said it first. I just beat you to it,” the Rave & Roses hitmaker giggled.

The video also featured cozy and intimate moments between the lovebirds during the process.

About Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s ‘I Said I Love You First’:

I Said I Love You First is a collaborative studio album by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, which was released on March 21, 2025.

The hit album comprises of 14 tracks.

