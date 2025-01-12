Royal

Prince Harry steals Meghan Markle spotlight with touching gesture at LA fire victim visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed gratitude to members of the Los Angeles fire and police departments

  January 12, 2025
Prince Harry, alongside Meghan Markle, made a touching gesture to a local fire victim, offering support and solidarity in the wake of the devastating wildfires.

As per Page Six, the Duke of Sussex was disguised in an N-95 mask and cap, went up to an old guy who was in bed and asked if he wanted a sandwich, some water, or a snack from a food cart.

“The gentleman said, ‘What I’d really like is a donut,'” Mayor Victor Gordo, who was pushing the cart, told the Pasadena Star.

“[Harry] says, ‘There’s no donut here, but I will find one,'” the politician continued.

“He takes off, and 10 minutes later, he returns with a donut.”

“The gentleman looks up and says, ‘I guess I need my carbs and my sugar.'”

Gordo shared that the unidentified man didn’t know Prince Harry was present there, and recalled him telling Harry, “‘If you ever run for anything, I’ll vote for you.'”

To note, on Friday Prince Harry and Markle stepped out to help wildfire victims by distributing food and necessities.

During their time the Sussexes expressed gratitude to members of the Los Angeles fire and police departments, along with relief teams on site.

