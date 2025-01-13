Royal

Zara Tindall spills major details on Australia visit after escapes injury

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are currently in Australia for the Magic Millions event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025


Zara Tindall recently shared her deep connection to Australia, describing it as a place that will always feel like a second home for her and husband Mike Tindall.

The equestrian and her husband is currently in Australia for the Magic Millions event as she is the Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador since 2012.

While conversing with Hello magazine, Zara said, "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us.”

The daughter of Princess Anne, who travelled to Australia every year, stated her experience, “We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year,"

She continued, "[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

To note, Zara’s remark came just days after she faced a dramatic incident with a horse during a promotional photoshoot.

