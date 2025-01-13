Meghan Markle breaks silence on Netflix show delay after tragic setback

Meghan Markle issued an emotional statement on the delay of her Netflix debut show, With Love, Meghan, after tragic setback.
On Sunday, January 12, the Duchess of Sussex broke silence on Los Angeles wildfires crisis, which has taken 24 lives as of now.
According to People, Meghan said in a statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."
Prince Harry’s wife has delayed her new TV series, which was initially scheduled to hit screens on January 15, 2025.
Netflix's partner site, Tudum, said, "At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."
Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had opened their $14 million Montecito home to their loved ones who were forced to evacuate after LA wildfire.
Notably, With Love, Meghan will now release on March 4, 2025.