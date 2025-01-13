Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor

Khloé Kardashian lands in controversy after her calling LA mayor Karen Bass 'a joke'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor
Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor

Khloé Kardashian has landed in huge trouble after taking a dig at Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

The reality TV star, 40, has been receiving backlash from her fans after she called Karen "a joke" for allegedly cutting the Los Angeles Fire Department budget.

Khloé posted a short clip from a Fox 11 LA segment on her Instagram Stories, in which LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley got candid about the aftermath of the mayor's budget cut decision, stating, "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded - it's not."

Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor

The Kardashians star captioned the post, "I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"

Later on, The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill gave a response on Khloé’s statement on The Shade Room's Instagram page.

Jemele explained, "The city of LA was in the process of negotiating with the fire department re: salaries and the end result was a $50M increase for them. So in the end, no they weren’t shorted," adding that "KK’s comments are ill-informed."

Shortly, the Good American founder’s fans slammed her for making baseless statement.

A fan commented on X, “istg Khloé has no idea what she is talking about. This is what happens when you don’t read news guys.”

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires

Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama
‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes
‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes
Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake
Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery
Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery
Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC
Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’