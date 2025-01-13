Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor

Khloé Kardashian has landed in huge trouble after taking a dig at Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.
The reality TV star, 40, has been receiving backlash from her fans after she called Karen "a joke" for allegedly cutting the Los Angeles Fire Department budget.
Khloé posted a short clip from a Fox 11 LA segment on her Instagram Stories, in which LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley got candid about the aftermath of the mayor's budget cut decision, stating, "My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded - it's not."
The Kardashians star captioned the post, "I stand with YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!"
Later on, The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill gave a response on Khloé’s statement on The Shade Room's Instagram page.
Jemele explained, "The city of LA was in the process of negotiating with the fire department re: salaries and the end result was a $50M increase for them. So in the end, no they weren’t shorted," adding that "KK’s comments are ill-informed."
Shortly, the Good American founder’s fans slammed her for making baseless statement.
A fan commented on X, “istg Khloé has no idea what she is talking about. This is what happens when you don’t read news guys.”